Hazy, breezy, very warm and humid

A weak front in North Texas will drift slowly southward, stall, then lift north as a warm front on Saturday. A slightly stronger cold front arrives early next Monday with cooler air but little rain.

Tonight will be breezy with light fog very mild and under full moonlit skies we will have a low of 71.

Wednesday will be unseasonably warm again with hazy sunshine by afternoon, and still windy with a high of 88.

Wednesday night expect low clouds and light fog muggy and warm (for March) with a low of 69.

Thursday, less sun, more clouds breezy, humid and warm with a high of 86.

Unfortunately, with the exception of a stray shower it stays dry over the course of the next week.