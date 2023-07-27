Hazy and very hot

Our extraordinary heat and dry conditions continue with little hope of much change in this weather pattern through the end of next week, and well into August.

Tonight will be hazy and tranquil and also warm and stuffy with fair skies and a low of 77.

Thursday expect hazy sunshine breezy and baking hot again with a high of 99 and a heat index between 110 and 115.

Thursday night will be tranquil with clear skies, and seasonal with a low of 76.

Friday expect a few more clouds, hazy sunshine, breezy and not quite as hot with a high of 96.

The Saharan dust goes away over the weekend and temperatures stay hot with only a stray shower.

The tropics continue to pose no threat to interests around the Gulf of Mexico.