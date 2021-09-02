Haze, heat and little rain

South Texas will be on the edge of upper-level high pressure through Friday, then build back over the area resulting in a continuation of the serious heat and Saharan dust.

Tonight, we will have fair but hazy skies, warm and sticky, with a low of 78.

Thursday, expect hazy sunshine and high heat in and around isolated showers and a high of 97. Heat index to 115.

Thursday night will be warm and stuffy, with a low of 79.

Friday, expect scattered showers, so, not quite as hot, with more clouds and less wind and a high of 94. Heat index to 108.

The tropics are active, but nothing as of now poses a threat here.