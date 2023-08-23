Harold has left the area as high heat returns

The broad circulation around the remnants of Harold now in northern Mexico will weaken dramatically today resulting in more sunshine, less wind, and hotter highs.

Tonight expect isolated "feeder" showers to move into the area broad circulation of Harold, warm and sticky with a low of 78.

Wednesday expect isolated showers in the morning then mostly sunny and hotter with light winds during the afternoon and a high of 94.

Wednesday night will be a tranquil night with mainly clear skies, calm and quiet with a low of 76.

Thursday serious heat returns with sunshine and very light winds and a scorching hot high of 97.

Temperatures will be in the upper 90's to near 100 degrees Friday through the early part of next week.