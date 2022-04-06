Hard to believe there is a front in the forecast

Warm humid air will prevail ahead of a late season cold front that will deliver a huge drop in temperatures after it arrives around noon on Wednesday. Temperatures will be unusually warm on Wednesday before the front.

Tonight, will be hazy, muggy and very mild with patchy fog and a low of 69.

Wednesday, sunny, very dry becoming windy and hot with a high of 95.

Wednesday night will be clear, breezy and much cooler with a low of 53.

Thursday will be a gorgeous day with sunny skies, light winds very low humidity and cool with a high of 79.

Thursday night temperatures will drop into the upper 40's.

