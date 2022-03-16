Great weather for now

High pressure will settle over the area tonight then push east into the Gulf on Wednesday ahead of the next Pacific cold front arriving mainly dry again late Thursday night.

Tonight, will be clear with moon-lit skies nearly calm and chilly with a low of 46.

Wednesday will be wonderful with only a light breeze, sunny skies and pleasantly warm with a high of 81.

Wednesday night will be mainly clear and milder with a bit of a breeze and a low of 59.

Thursday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, breezy, warm and more humid with a high near 80.

Another cold front arrives Thursday night, dry except for a stray shower and cool for the end of the week.

