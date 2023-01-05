Great weather ends soon

A massive west coast storm system will cause our winds humidity temperatures and clouds to increase significantly as we head into the weekend resulting in an end to our beautiful weather.

Tonight will be clear nearly calm and rather tranquil and chilly with a low of 46.

Thursday will be another gorgeous day with sunny skies light winds and warm with a high bear 80.

Thursday night will be a little more breezy and milder with a low of 55.

Friday will be mostly sunny but becoming windy humid and warm with a high of 81.

Clouds and wind and humidity for Saturday followed by showers on Sunday.