Great weather continues the next couple of days

Surface high pressure will dominate our weather through Thursday with lots of sunshine and low humidity. Any rain would be Saturday night and early Sunday and only isolated in nature.

Tonight, fair skies patchy fog, calm and quiet and cool with a low of 58.

Wednesday will be wonderful with sunny skies, light winds, less humid and seasonally warm with a high of 81.

Wednesday night will be tranquil with mainly clear skies, and pleasantly cool with a low of 59.

Thursday expect another beautiful day with sunny skies, generally light winds, warm and dry with a high of 82.

More clouds and humidity return by Saturday but only isolated showers near the coast are expected Saturday night.