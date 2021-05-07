Great weather continues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Surface high pressure will gradually move east resulting in a return flow off the Gulf beginning Friday evening.

This will produce more wind humidity clouds and less comfortable temperatures until our next cold front arrives the middle of next week.

Tonight, will be excellent with clear skies and light winds we will have a low on the cool side at 64.

Friday will be another beautiful day with sunny skies generally light winds until late in the day and pleasantly warm with a high of 85.

Friday night will be breezy and milder with low clouds late and a low near 70.

Saturday expect more clouds windy more humid and warmer with a high of 86.

Sunday...Mother's Day will be windy hot and dry with a high near 90.

