Gradual warming trend continues

Weak high pressure in the Gulf will produce a warm, humid flow into the area resulting in a few more clouds, more humidity, and above-normal temperatures over the next several days. There are no significant cold fronts expected.

Tonight, expect fair skies, damp and milder with patchy, dense fog again, and a low of 56.

Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine, very light winds, and still warm with a high near 80.

Wednesday night will be mainly clear, calm and quiet, with a low near 60.

Thursday, variable sunshine mixed with clouds, not much wind, and warm, with a high of 81.

Similar warm temperatures are expected through the weekend.