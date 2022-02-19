Good but not great weekend weather

High pressure moving off to our east and an overrunning southwesterly flow aloft will produce lots of clouds this weekend, especially Sunday, but no rainfall. Temperatures will stay cool until Monday.

Tonight, expect fair skies and cold but with less wind and a low near 40.

Saturday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, cool with light winds and a high of only 65.

Saturday night will be cloudy and chilly and nearly calm with a low of 49.

Sunday cloudy and a little milder with light winds and a high near 70.

Enjoy your weekend.

