Getting closer to Summery weather

A-typical late May weather will continue with humid breezy and very warm conditions through the middle of next week. Not much rain is expected with only a stray shower Wednesday and isolated showers on Sunday. The remaining days will be dry.

Tonight, Don't forget to check out the "blood moon" which is a result of a lunar eclipse which begins around 3:30 and peaks at 6:18 am. Otherwise, fair skies mixed with some clouds a light breeze very muggy and mild with a low of 76.

Wednesday only a stray shower otherwise breezy humid and very warm with a high of 87 and a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Wednesday night will be mainly cloudy still breezy warm and sticky with a low of 76.

Thursday breezy hot and humid with more sun and a high near 90.

More of the same is expected over the holiday weekend.