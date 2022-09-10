Generally very hot and dry weekend expected

A dry northerly flow aloft will result in little to no rain until it switches back to easterly off the Gulf the middle of next week. Temperatures will stay at or above normal until then.

Tonight, will be gorgeous with mainly clear moon-lit skies, nearly calm and a low of 74.

On Saturday expect sunny skies and only a lonely afternoon shower otherwise very hot and dry with a high of 94.

Saturday night will be tranquil with the Harvest moon to light the way calm winds and a low of 73.

Sunday will also be sunny and baking hot with a high of 94 and low humidity producing pretty blue skies.