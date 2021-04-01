Generally nice holiday weekend on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Surface high pressure to our north will produce cool temperatures the next three days along with mainly dry conditions.

Our winds will stay moderate to high over the weekend and next week.

Tonight, expect fair skies, less wind and cooler with a low near 50.

Friday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with breezy dry conditions and a little cool but still nice with a high of 72.

Friday night expect increasing clouds and humidity and a little milder with a low of 57.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, more humid and milder with a high of 74.

And on Easter Sunday expect variable cloudiness mixed with some sun a little less wind with a stray shower and a high of 76.

