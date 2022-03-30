Front in the forecast

A Pacific cold front will push through the area, and unfortunately mainly dry Wednesday late morning, leaving us with very dry conditions and an unusually hot day before cooling off substantially by early Thursday morning.

Tonight, will be windy, muggy and very mild with a low of 67 under cloudy skies.

Wednesday it will be breezy in the morning with decreasing winds during the afternoon, very dry with clearing skies in the morning and hot by afternoon with a high of 93.

Wednesday night will be clear and nearly calm and much cooler with a low of 54.

Thursday still sunny with light winds and a bit more humid with a high of 87.

It starts to cloud up a bit on Friday as temperatures stay above average.

