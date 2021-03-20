Menu

First weekend of Spring

Weather - Dale Nelson 3/19/21
Posted at 8:37 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 21:45:21-04

Canadian high pressure will move over south Texas this weekend making for light winds and great weather.

As the high moves east humidity and wind will return from the Gulf early next week.

Tonight, will be tranquil, clear, and cold with a low of 46.

Saturday expect spectacular weather with sunny skies light winds and low humidity and a cool high of 72.

Saturday night will be clear and chilly with a low of 51.

Sunday will be mostly sunny a little breezy and more humid and a high of 74.

Enjoy your weekend...the first one of Spring.

