Friday will be wetter than today

Upper-level high pressure has left the area and been replaced by weak low pressure which will make it a little wetter the next few days. This system in the upper atmosphere will also steer Ida toward the north central Gulf Coast and away from the Texas coast.

Tonight, expect it to be calm and quiet with fair skies until isolated coastal showers develop toward daybreak with a low of 74.

Friday expect more clouds and more rain in the form of scattered showers on the coast in the morning and working inland during the afternoon with a high of 94.

Friday night isolated showers late after midnight along the coast with light winds and a low of 75.

Saturday considerable cloudiness with widely scattered showers and a high of 93.

Calm and quiet again Saturday night with less rain (isolated) on Sunday and a little hotter again at 94.

Ida is no threat here as it churns toward the north central Gulf coast.

