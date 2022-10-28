Friday front!

Moisture will increase ahead of a Pacific cold front arriving by early afternoon Friday. Much drier and cooler air will move in behind the front pushing the warm humid air and showers back into the Gulf.

Tonight expect a few sprinkles or brief showers (especially near the coast) breezy muggy and very mild with a low of 72.

Friday expect scattered thundershowers with heavier rainfall amounts north of Corpus Christi during the morning then clearing windy and less humid during the afternoon with a high of 84.

Friday night clear breezy and much cooler with falling temperatures and a low of 54.

Saturday will be spectacular with sunny skies and decreasing winds throughout the day and a a high of 76.

Saturday night will be clear, nearly calm and rather chilly with a low of 49.

Sunday will be outstanding with sunny skies, light winds and a gorgeous day with low humidity and a high near 80.

Clouds increase (similar to Thursday) on Halloween with light rain showers developing from the south Monday evening.

Stay Tuned #CCWX