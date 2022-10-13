Four more days of feeling like Summer

A weak cold front will approach the Coastal Bend Thursday morning then dissipate resulting in only a few stray showers and temperatures staying hot through Sunday. Much cooler after that next week.

Tonight will be mainly clear and nearly calm with a low of 72.

Thursday will be another sweltering day with lots of sunshine only a stray shower and a high of 93.

Thursday night will be clear, calm and very mild with a low of 71.

Friday expect mostly sunny skies again a light breeze and still hot with a high of 91.

Rain is expected here Monday and Tuesday and much cooler temperatures in the 70's for highs and 50's for lows.