First weekend in October

Courtesy Dale Nelson:
Posted at 6:50 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 19:50:36-04

A moist unstable atmosphere is still in place for the weekend but not to the extent that is was today. Saturday overall will be the wettest day of the weekend with a little less rain on Sunday.

Tonight, will be quiet sticky and mild with fair skies through midnight and a low of 73. Scattered thundershowers will start to develop toward daybreak.
Saturday expect scattered showers and thundershowers with lots of clouds humid and warm and a high of 86.
Saturday night after midnight expect more rain with thundershowers likely especially near the coast and a low of 71.
Sunday still wet with showers in the morning gradually ending by afternoon light winds warm and sticky with a high of 88.
Sunshine and lower humidity return on Monday producing beautiful weather that will last all week.

Scripps National Desk
