First weekend in October

A moist unstable atmosphere is still in place for the weekend but not to the extent that is was today. Saturday overall will be the wettest day of the weekend with a little less rain on Sunday.

Tonight, will be quiet sticky and mild with fair skies through midnight and a low of 73. Scattered thundershowers will start to develop toward daybreak.

Saturday expect scattered showers and thundershowers with lots of clouds humid and warm and a high of 86.

Saturday night after midnight expect more rain with thundershowers likely especially near the coast and a low of 71.

Sunday still wet with showers in the morning gradually ending by afternoon light winds warm and sticky with a high of 88.

Sunshine and lower humidity return on Monday producing beautiful weather that will last all week.

