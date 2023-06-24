First official weekend of Summer will not disappoint

High pressure responsible for blazing hot and dry conditions will drift slowly north of south Texas resulting in our temperatures and heat index not being as bad as they have been recently, but still no rain.

Tonight expect fair skies, a little less wind still warm and stuffy with a low near 80.

Saturday and Sunday will feature lots of hazy sunshine, breezy with sweltering heat, and a high Saturday ties the record at 98 and 97 on Sunday.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy, very warm and sticky with a low of 81.

In the tropics Bret and Cindy are no threat and are expected to fizzle out in the next two to five days.

Enjoy your weekend and stay cool.