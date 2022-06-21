First official day of summer

A weak easterly wave will deliver a few showers to the area on Tuesday otherwise it will be very hot and dry the remainder of this week and upcoming weekend.

Tonight expect fair skies light winds after midnight and a low of 75.

Tuesday expect stray showers otherwise mostly sunny hot and dry with a moderate breeze and a high of 93.

Tuesday night stray coastal showers nearly calm and quiet with mainly clear skies and a low of 74.

Wednesday some Saharan dust returns, so hazy baking hot and dry with a light breeze and a high of 96.

The tropics are quiet.