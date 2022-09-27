First front of the season!

The first cold front of the season will produce some fine Fall weather with cool comfortable overnight lows and manageable daytime highs near 90 with very low humidity.

Tonight, expect clearing skies with a light northerly breeze after midnight less humid and a low of 71.

Tuesday will be beautiful with sunny skies, much lower humidity, a light breeze and a high of 91.

Tuesday night will be terrific with clear skies dry and cooler with a low of 64.

Temperatures will drop to near 60 degrees Thursday night and produce the coolest temperatures since April 9th.

The front will steer Hurricane Ian into the west coast of Florida while protecting us and also prevent any further activity in the Gulf from affecting us this season. In short, our hurricane season is over!