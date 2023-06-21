First day of Summer and more heat

The hot and dry upper-level high will continue to produce sizzling temperatures and no rain over the course of the next week with gradually decreasing winds.

Tonight expect fair skies a light breeze and not quite as warm with a low of 79.

Wednesday will be hazy, sunny, and baking hot with a high near 100 and a heat index over 120 degrees by mid-afternoon!

Wednesday night with be mostly cloudy, very warm and sticky with a low of 78.

Thursday expect searing sunshine, breezy and blistering hot, with a high of 98 and a heat indext between 115 and 120.

There are no threats here from the tropics.