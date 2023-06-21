Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First day of Summer and more heat

Dale Nelson 6 pm weather 0620
sric6418.jpg
Posted at 8:30 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 21:43:35-04

The hot and dry upper-level high will continue to produce sizzling temperatures and no rain over the course of the next week with gradually decreasing winds.

Tonight expect fair skies a light breeze and not quite as warm with a low of 79.
Wednesday will be hazy, sunny, and baking hot with a high near 100 and a heat index over 120 degrees by mid-afternoon!
Wednesday night with be mostly cloudy, very warm and sticky with a low of 78.
Thursday expect searing sunshine, breezy and blistering hot, with a high of 98 and a heat indext between 115 and 120.
There are no threats here from the tropics.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019