Fine weather through Friday

Posted at 6:03 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 19:08:46-05

High pressure will gradually shift east ahead of a cold front arriving on Saturday with only a little bit of rain and briefly cooler temperatures.

Tonight, will be clear calm and chilly with a low of 39.

Thursday expect another gorgeous day with sunny skies and light winds and a high of 71.

Thursday night tranquil with patchy fog and a milder low under clear skies of 46.

Friday still looks nice despite a few more clouds, still considerable sunshine and a little warmer with a high of 74.

A few light showers and cooler on Saturday the clearing and colder Saturday night.

