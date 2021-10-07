Fine early Fall weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Surface and upper-level high pressure will dominate our weather the next couple of days. As high pressure moves east humidity will return along with much more wind from the Gulf and bring our beautiful weather to an end. Significant rain will start the middle to end of next week.

Tonight, will be clear calm and quiet with a low of 65.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny and nice with light winds and low humidity and hot with a high Thursday of near 90 and 91 on Friday.

Thursday night expect it to be clear calm and comfortable with a low of 64.

Enjoy it while it lasts.