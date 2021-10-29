Finally some cool comfortable temperatures

Rocky Mountain high pressure will sink slowly southward and be sitting over South Texas on Saturday. Once the high moves east our lovely dry conditions will end, and the humidity will be on the rise once again.

Tonight, expect clear skies breezy and chilly after midnight with a low of 51. (warmer near the water)

Friday will be sunny breezy again and very dry with a more seasonal high of 81.

Friday night expect decreasing winds clear and rather chilly with a low of 48.

Saturday will be sensational with light winds sunny skies and a high of 83.

Temperatures will be in the 70's and more humid for Trick o treaters on Sunday evening.