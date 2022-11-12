Finally feeling like Fall

Canadian high pressure will settle over south Texas this weekend with the coldest temperatures of the season. Return flow will happen quickly on Sunday with another strong front Monday night.

Tonight expect it to be windy and colder with only periods of light rain and a low of 45 and a wind chill in the upper 40's.

Saturday much cooler with morning clouds giving way to some afternoon sunshine windy in the morning then decreasing winds through the afternoon with a high only near 60.

Saturday night expect fair skies a light breeze and cold with a low of 42.

Sunday morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon still cool but with light winds and a high of just 64.

Occasional showers on Monday and in the 70's then back in the 40's for lows Monday night through Friday night next week.

Saty warm and enjoy the much cooler temperatures.