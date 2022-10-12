Feeling more like Summer-for now

There are two cold fronts in our forecast with the first one arriving very weak on Thursday and the second stronger front with significant rain next Monday.

Tonight, will be pleasantly warm with a low under main clear skies of 71.

Wednesday expect lots of sunshine light winds hot and humid and a high of 92.

Wednesday night will be clear, calm and quiet with a low near 70.

Thursday only a stray shower otherwise mostly sunny light winds and still hot with a high of 91.

Rain will be scattered to likely here next Monday and Tuesday with highs only in the 70's.