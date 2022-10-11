Feeling more like September

Only marginal moisture expected with the next weak cold front on Thursday followed by a stronger cold front next Monday. Temperatures stay hot this week.

Tonight expect mainly clear skies a light easterly breeze and a low of 71.

Tuesday we will have considerable sunshine breezy hot and humid with a high near 90.

Tuesday night fair skies warm and muggy and calmer with a low of 72.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny hot and sticky with a high of 91.

A cold front early next week (Monday+) will bring needed rain to the area along with the coolest temperatures of the season so far.