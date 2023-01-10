Watch Now
Feeling like Spring for now

Posted at 7:50 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 20:59:15-05

A warm humid flow from the Gulf will persist until a moderately strong cold front arrives on Thursday morning. Little rainfall but lots of wind and dry cool air is expected with the front.

Tonight will be damp and cool with areas of dense fog, nearly calm, and a low of 58.

Tuesday expect light winds to continue a lot more sunshine and warmer with a high of 81.

Tuesday night expect more sea fog but breezy damp and milder with a low near 60.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny windy warm and humid with a high of 82.

Only a stray shower Thursday but windy and much cooler with temperatures dropping into the low 40's Thursday night and early Friday.

