Feeling like cozy November weather

Much cooler air is taking up residence in the Coastal Bend as rain comes to an end early on Thursday morning. Temperatures will slowly rebound by Sunday afternoon.

Tonight, wet and much cooler with periods of showers and thundershowers and a low of 55.

Thursday breezy damp and much cooler with patchy light rain ending by afternoon with a high of only 59.

Thursday night partial clearing with decreasing winds and chilly with a low near 50.

Friday fantastic with sunny skies and light winds with a high nearly perfect at 71.

Temperatures will be back in the 50's Friday night.