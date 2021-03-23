Menu

Fast-changing weather with little to no rain

Posted at 7:42 PM, Mar 22, 2021
A series of weak fronts will approach the area, then slide through and dissipate with little rainfall opportunity through this upcoming weekend. Temperatures will be on the warm side.

Tonight, expect a stray shower early, then less wind and patchy fog forming with a low of 59.

Tuesday we will have a lot less wind with more sun and warmer, and an expected high of 88.

Tuesday night will be cloudy, muggy, and milder, with a low of 63.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with a high of 85.

