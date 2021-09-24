Fall temperatures won't last long

Return flow off the Gulf of Mexico will result in higher humidity beginning Sunday but only isolated showers to follow beginning on Wednesday.

Tonight, will be clear nearly calm and comfortable with a low of 61.

Friday expect sunny skies light winds dry and very warm but a beautiful day with a high of 89.

Friday night will be clear and cool (for September) and rather calm with a low of 64.

Saturday looks super with sunny blue skies light winds low humidity and a high near 90. Overall, a sensational day.

More of the same on Sunday with lots of sun more humid and a bit breezier with a high near 90.

