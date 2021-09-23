Watch
Fall has arrived in more ways than you might think

Posted at 7:39 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 20:52:25-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first cold front of the season has coincided with the first day of Fall and will bring much lower humidity causing cool temperatures (in September) and most importantly the end to our 2021 Hurricane season. (Still more storms but none that can come here.)

Tonight, will be clear nearly calm and much cooler with a comfortable low of 59. The record is 56.

Thursday will be a gorgeous day with sunny skies low humidity light winds and a high of only 85.

Thursday night will also be cool with clear and calm conditions and a low of 62.

Friday expect another great day with sunny skies and a high of 88.

Enjoy.

