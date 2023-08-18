Extraordinary heat and very dry through Sunday

High pressure drifting north and away from South Texas will open up the tropics a little resulting in some badly needed rain (but no where near enough to end our drought) beginning early next week.

Tonight, will be mainly clear and nearly calm after midnight with a low of 76.

Friday expect sunny skies, a light breeze and blazing hot once again with a high of 102 degrees and a heat index around 115.

Friday night will be mostly clear and tranquil with a low of 77.

Saturday and Sunday will sunny and dry with light winds and scorching hot highs near 100 degrees again.

There are several areas in the tropics but none of them that is a threat here at the present time. The NHC has tagged an area in the western Gulf for possible development next week but as of now is indicating there is a low chance of development.