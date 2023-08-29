Extraordinary heat

A weak trough moving through from the north will induce isolated showers overnight and Tuesday morning, otherwise very light winds and baking hot temperatures the next three days. Humidity returns Friday.

Tonight expect isolated T/Showers warm and sticky with nearly calm conditions otherwise and a low of 77.

Tuesday only a stray shower, otherwise light winds, mainly sunny and blazing hot again with a high of 102. H.I. to 115.

Tuesday night will be another tranquil night with clear moon-lit skies and a low of 75.

Wednesday expect sunny skies and extreme heat with a high of 104 and very dry.

Temperatures will be at or above 100 again on Thursday before backing off a little starting Friday. No major rain is expected after tonight anywhere in the Coastal Bend through Labor Day.

The tropics are active, but nothing is expected to affect us directly over the next 10 days.