Expect big weather changes over the weekend

A big cold front will be on final approach through the Coastal Bend by early Saturday afternoon. The front will cause wind and rain and sinking temperatures. Beginning this weekend, we will spend four nights in a row in the 40's.

Tonight, will however be warm and sticky with less wind and some sea fog with a low near 70.

Saturday will be unsettled with cloudy skies and warm in the morning and a high of 79 then numerous showers developing during the afternoon especially near the coast turning windy and cooler with temperatures dropping into the 50's by evening.

Saturday night only a few sprinkles after 8 pm otherwise cloudy windy and colder with a low of 47 and a wind chill in the upper 30's after midnight.

Sunday just a few sprinkles cloudy breezy and chilly with a high of only 52.

Rain likely Sunday night and into Monday morning with a low of 43 and a wind chill factor in the 30's.

Sunshine return by Monday afternoon through all next week.