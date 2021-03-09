Expect a warming trend with no significant rain

The combination for low pressure in the Rockies and high pressure in the Gulf will produce windy conditions has that will last through this Saturday. Some badly needed rain is expected Saturday night and early Sunday.

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy breezy and mild with a low of 58.

Tuesday morning clouds will once again give way to afternoon sunshine windy warm and humid with and a high of 79.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy breezy and milder with a low of 64.

Wednesday expect variable cloudiness windy warm and humid with a high of 82.