Expect a downturn in our beautiful weather

Posted at 8:30 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 21:39:34-04

Warm humid air is returns from the Gulf with an upper-level disturbance from the northwest. This will produce wind and a little rain on Tuesday. A cold front arrives Friday night with rain and much cooler conditions.

Tonight expect increasing clouds breezy muggy and much milder with a low near 70.
Tuesday not near as nice with more wind, clouds, and humidity and isolated thundershowers and a high of 81.
Tuesday night will be cloudy breezy and very mild with a low of 72.
Wednesday night still mainly cloudy and windy and a little warmer with a high of 83.
A strong cold front arrives with a better shot at rain Friday night and Saturday morning along with much cooler temperatures.

