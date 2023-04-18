Expect a downturn in our beautiful weather

Warm humid air is returns from the Gulf with an upper-level disturbance from the northwest. This will produce wind and a little rain on Tuesday. A cold front arrives Friday night with rain and much cooler conditions.

Tonight expect increasing clouds breezy muggy and much milder with a low near 70.

Tuesday not near as nice with more wind, clouds, and humidity and isolated thundershowers and a high of 81.

Tuesday night will be cloudy breezy and very mild with a low of 72.

Wednesday night still mainly cloudy and windy and a little warmer with a high of 83.

A strong cold front arrives with a better shot at rain Friday night and Saturday morning along with much cooler temperatures.