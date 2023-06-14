Excessive heat warning

Watch Now
A stagnant upper air pattern will continue to produce very dry conditions, moderate winds, and unusually hot temperatures through at least the middle of next week. High heat warnings continue.

Tonight expect mostly clouds skies breezy and unseasonably warm and humid with a low near 80.
Wednesday skies will become mostly sunny, hazy, breezy and scorching hot with a high of 97 and a heat index up to 118.
Wednesday will be rather warm and sticky with a low of 79.
Thursday, sweltering with lots of sunshine very dry and hot with a breezy winds and a high of 99. The heat index reaches 120!
The dramatic heat continues well into next week with the windiest days on Sunday and Monday and still no rain in sight.

