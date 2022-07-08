Watch Now
Excessive heat for the weekend

Posted at 6:15 PM, Jul 08, 2022
Upper level high pressure will gradually shift off to the southwestern U.S. allowing for the tropics to open up a bit and produce at least some needed rain the middle of next week.

Tonight will be clear warm and tranquil with a low of 75.

Saturday will be sunny with searing heat breezy during the afternoon and a high of 97 with a heat index of 112.

Saturday night expect fair skies quiet and seasonal with a low of 74.

Sunday will continue to be desert dry and scorching hot with a high of 99 and a heat index near 110.

The tropics continue to be quiet.

