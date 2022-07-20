Excessive heat continues through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High heat and humidity along with moderate winds will continue to dominate our weather forecast through the middle of next week with no rainfall expected.

Tonight, we will have fair skies breezy muggy, and warmer with a low of 79.

Wednesday will be hazy hot and humid with mostly sunny skies and a high of 96 but a dangerous heat index of 110-115.

Wednesday night expect fair skies breezy-warm and stuffy with a low near 80.

Thursday will be windy again dry and baking hot with a high of 97 and a heat index near 112.

The tropics are quiet for now.

