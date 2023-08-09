Even hotter!

Very little change in our dominate weather pattern that has produced relentless heat and little to no rainfall over the last nine weeks. The tropics continue to be quiet.

Tonight expect fair skies breezy and unseasonably warm with a low of 81.

Wednesday will be sunny, windy and baking hot again with a high near 100.

Wednesday night will be mainly clear and very warm with a low of 82.

Thursday still rather windy, with furnace-like heat and a high of 100 again.

The heat index tops out at 120+ each afternoon with no relief through the weekend.