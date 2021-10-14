End of the week cold front

South Texas will be on the tail end of Pacific tropical moisture and an upper-level disturbance moving ahead of a cold front that will arrive around sundown Friday evening. Much cooler and dry air to follow.

Tonight, expect scattered thundershowers mainly to our west decreasing winds warm and sticky with a low of 77.

Thursday will be unsettled with less wind but still humid and hot with scattered thundershowers (more west and less east) with a high near 90.

Thursday night will be quiet and calmer with fair skies and a low of 74.

Friday only isolated showers near the frontal passage early evening otherwise light winds variable sunshine and a hot high of 91.

Friday night will be turning windy and much cooler with a low of 65.

Temperatures drop into the mid 40's Saturday night and the lowest levels of the season.