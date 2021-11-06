Dynamite weather for the weekend

Surface and upper-level high pressure will dominate our weather through the weekend and into next week with a slow rise in the humidity ahead of the next cold front.

Tonight, will be clear nearly calm and cold with a low of 48. Great sleeping weather.

Saturday will be outstanding with sunny skies light winds low humidity again and a high of 75.

Saturday night will be clear tranquil and chilly with a low of 52.

Sunday expect sunny skies overall a gorgeous day with a high near 80.

Have a great weekend.