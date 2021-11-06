Watch
Weather

Actions

Dynamite weather for the weekend

items.[0].videoTitle
Dale Nelson weather 11-5-21
icsr32719.jpg
Posted at 8:08 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 21:11:09-04

Surface and upper-level high pressure will dominate our weather through the weekend and into next week with a slow rise in the humidity ahead of the next cold front.

Tonight, will be clear nearly calm and cold with a low of 48. Great sleeping weather.

Saturday will be outstanding with sunny skies light winds low humidity again and a high of 75.

Saturday night will be clear tranquil and chilly with a low of 52.

Sunday expect sunny skies overall a gorgeous day with a high near 80.

Have a great weekend.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019