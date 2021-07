A weak upper-air disturbance will cause a few showers on Tuesday before it dries out and heats up again the rest of this week.

Tonight, will be hazy and humid with fair skies and a low of 75.

Tuesday expect isolated thundershowers light winds still hazy, hot and humid with a high of 91.

Tuesday night will be tranquil with mainly clear skies nearly calm after midnight and a low of 74.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with winds remaining light sweltering heat and a high of 92.