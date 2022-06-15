Dusty dry and hot

Upper level high pressure to our north will continue to protect us from tropical activity but also prevent any needed rainfall from occurring. The heat continues on while the Saharan dust moves away beginning on Friday.

There is a full Strawberry moon tonight.

Tonight will be warm and hazy and stuffy with a low near 80.

Wednesday will still be windy hot and very dry with hazy dusty sunshine and a high of 93.

Wednesday night our winds will finally calm down with fair but hazy skies and a low of 76.

Thursday expect a little less wind more sunshine but still skies filled with Saharan dust baking hot with a high of 94.

Hotter with less dust beginning on Friday.