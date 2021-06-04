Drying trend for the weekend and next week

The upper-level disturbance that caused so much rain here on Thursday is moving northeast through central Texas. Dry air to follow on the back side will move the rain out of our area on to southeast Texas. We will be drying out and heating up.

Tonight, expect scattered thundershowers late otherwise nearly calm and almost cool with a low near 70.

Saturday expect scattered thundershowers but nothing severe and not a washout at all otherwise light winds warm and humid with a high of 86.

Saturday night will be a little breezy and sticky and warmer with fair skies and a low of 74.

Sunday more sun wind and humidity and warmer with a high of 88.

Enjoy your weekend.