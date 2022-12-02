Drying out and warming up beginning Friday

Return flow off the Gulf will bring light rain or drizzle and fog overnight then much warmer air invades the area. A weak front approaching Saturday will touch off a stray shower before retreating.

Tonight expect fog and drizzle or light rain generally light winds and cool with a low of 59.

Friday expect light winds with morning clouds giving way to some afternoon sunshine and a warmer high of 75.

Friday night fog again, muggy and much milder with a low of 64.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, warm and humid with only a stray shower and a high of near 80.

Slightly cooler in the 70's and still mostly cloudy on Sunday.